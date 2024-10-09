Longtime WHIO-TV reporter receives recognition from Honor Flight Dayton

TROY — Longtime WHIO-TV reporter Steve Baker received recognition from Honor Flight Dayton on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Baker is a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1970.

TRENDING STORIES:

He received a certificate of recognition, a picture of his photo at the Vietnam War memorial in Washington D.C., and lapel pins for his service.

Baker said an Honor Flight Dayton volunteer surprised him with the honor on Tuesday.

“Mr. Baker was honored with a salute by attending Veterans and a flag was displayed with honor at the Vietnam Memorial as our way of showing our respect and appreciation for his service and sacrifices,” the certificate read.

Baker spent 50 years in broadcasting. He began his career at WPTW in Piqua in 1970. He joined WHIO-TV in 1980 and spent his career covering the northern Miami Valley. He officially retired in 2017 but continued to work under contract with our station until December 2020.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



