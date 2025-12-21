Longtime leader of local non-profit organization stepping down

DAYTON — The longtime leader of the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) has recently announced her resignation, according to a spokesperson with the non-profit organization.

Laura J. Roesch, Chief Executive Officer of CSSMV, is stepping down after 16 years in the role on Feb. 27.

Roesch has worked at CSSMV for 37 years and will start her new position as Executive Director of The Glen at St. Joseph on March 1.

She made history as the third layperson and second woman to hold the CEO position of CSSMV since its founding more than 104 years ago.

Under Roesch’s leadership, CSSMV executed a five-year, $10 million Generations Campaign to enhance its services, the spokesperson said.

Some of this funding led to a 6,500-square-foot expansion at the Choice Food Pantry on West Riverview Avenue.

An accessible Welcome Center, elevator, and universal changing table were added to the building.

Last year, the pantry conducted more than 20,000 food distributions, the spokesperson said.

Other programming has grown and evolved to meet the community’s current needs during Roesch’s tenure.

These services cover a wide range, including programs for older adults, supervised visitation, refugee services, behavioral and mental health support, and more.

CSSMV took an active role in recovery efforts after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and has successfully merged with Life Essentials to enhance guardianship services across multiple counties.

Roesch was also elected to the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities USA in 2018, according to the spokesperson.

“In a way, I am completing a full circle,” Roesch said. “In college I found my calling as a volunteer. I then began my career as a licensed social worker at Catholic Social Services, working with single mothers and their children. The Glen at St. Joseph provides a safe haven for single mothers and their children and a path toward long-term stability and success for families.”

A search for Roesch’s successor will begin soon.

