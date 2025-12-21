Driver taken into custody after traffic stop ends in crash on I-75 SB

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken into custody after a traffic stop ended in a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Tangy Court and North Dixie Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies activated their overhead emergency lights, the suspect vehicle failed to comply with the signal to stop and attempted to strike the deputies’ cruiser before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

A short pursuit was initiated, leading onto southbound I-75, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck a passing Hyundai Sonata before hitting the barrier wall and coming to rest a short distance away.

The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The two occupants of the Hyundai were treated at the scene and released.

As News Center 7 previously reported, I-75 Southbound was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group