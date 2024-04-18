Longtime Dayton Public Schools athletic director dead at 78

DAYTON — A longtime athletic director for Dayton Public Schools has passed away.

>>Doctor arrested after explosives found during FBI investigations released from federal custody

Francis Winborn spent more than 40 years with the district, according to her obituary.

She passed away on April 9 at the age of 78.

Winborn graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1964. She played volleyball, was a member of the fencing team, and four-year cheerleader.

After high school, she attended college at Central State University, majoring in Health and Physical Education, her obituary stated.

Winborn retired from teaching health and physical education in 2012.

She served also athletic director for the Dunbar Wolverines and continued service with the DPS athletic program.

Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at Greater Allen AME Church at the 1600 block of W. Fifth Street in Dayton.

©2024 Cox Media Group