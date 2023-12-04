Logan County school to offer counseling after teenager dies in weekend crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A Logan County school will be offering counseling for students today following news that a 17-year-old was killed in a crash over the weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Logan County teenager dies of injuries in single-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office reports

Indian Lake Schools announced on social media Sunday night that counseling will be available today and going forward for students.

News Center 7 previously reported that Nolan Purk, 17, of Lakeview Village died from injuries he suffered when a pickup truck he was driving on Township Road 240 went off the south side of the road and struck a tree.

Medics transported him to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he died from his injuries on Saturday, the Logan County Sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Indian Lake community came together Sunday evening to honor the 17-year-old Indian Lake High School junior before the annual tree lighting ceremony in Russells Pont. They observed a moment of silence, shined their phone lights, and bowed their heads in prayer.

Indian Lake Schools canceled all events Saturday, including a wrestling scrimmage and a girls basketball game against Graham High School.

Funeral services for Nolan have been set for Saturday at Shoffstall Funeral Home in Lakeview, according to his online obituary.

The Indian Lake School District is asking for people to continue to pray for Nolan’s family and friends.





