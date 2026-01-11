Local university announces new vice president of finance and administration

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University has announced a new vice president for finance and administration.

Michael DeWees, the current senior director of finance and business services and interim chief financial officer at the Central Ohio Transit Authority, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The depth and breadth of Michael’s experience, both in higher education and across industry sectors, align beautifully with our future direction and forward momentum,” said Wittenberg president Christian M. M. Brady.

During his time at the Central Ohio Transit Authority in Columbus, DeWees managed over $400 million in annual resources.

He also leads strategic financial planning, budget preparation, and grant management to support the authority’s mission of providing accessible transportation for Central Ohio.

Before his role at the Central Ohio Transit Authority, DeWees served as Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives, Finance, and Administration in the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

He oversaw $115 million in financial resources across 26 reporting units and led development of new investments in facilities and capital infrastructure to advance the college’s research and educational goals.

DeWees has held several leadership positions at The Ohio State University at the department, college, and institutional levels.

DeWees said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve in this position at Wittenberg.

“Actively and consistently supporting the needs and goals of students, faculty, and staff will be a top priority as I join the University’s wonderful community,” said DeWees.

DeWees earned his B.S. in accounting from Franklin University in 1989 and his M.A. in business education from The Ohio State University in 1991.

He also led the development of a $10 million renovation of the biology laboratories at Case Western, and created a financial operation plan for a new interdisciplinary research facility on Ohio State’s West Campus Innovation District.

DeWees will begin his new position on Jan. 29.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group