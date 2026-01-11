15-year-old accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old brother, charged

CANTON — A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his 12-year-old brother turned himself in on Saturday afternoon in Canton.

The Canton Police Department said the teen is accused of killing his brother Friday night at around 10:40 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police responded to the 3600 block of Ellis Avenue to a reported shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside the home.

Canton Fire Medics transported the boy to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Officers identified the shooting suspect as the victim’s brother.

A neighbor in the area said that they used to see the 12-year-old boy playing outside.

“It’s heartbreaking because I’ve got a 12-year-old as well,” said the neighbor.

Police said the teen will be charged with reckless homicide and will go through juvenile court.

It is unclear if he will eventually be tried as an adult.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group