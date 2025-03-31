Local trade school closed after severe storms cause power outage

LEBANON — A local trade school is closed today due to a power outage by Sunday’s storms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Warren County Career Center (WCCC) announced on social media that they are closed on Monday.

They said this is due to a power outage caused by last night’s storms.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Duke Energy is estimating that power will not be restored to our Main Campus until this afternoon,” WCCC said on its Facebook page. “Daytime adult education classes are canceled.”

They said today is a remote learning day for students, “who will complete asynchronous lessons via Canvas.”

WCC said that classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group