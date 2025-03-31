Child, adult injured after tree falls on house during Ohio storms

COLUMBUS — Two people are injured including a child after a tree fell on a home during Sunday night’s storms in Ohio.

Columbus firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports that a tree fell on a house on Noe Bixby Road, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter told WBNS that a large tree fell on the house. It trapped and injured a child.

Three people were in the house when it happened.

Medics safely freed the child from the home and transported them to an area hospital, WBNS said.

An adult was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

