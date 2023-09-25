Local teen survives cardiac arrest during soccer practice; How AED’s saved his life

Every year, more than 2,000 children in the U.S. die of sudden cardiac arrest.

With CPR and Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) becoming a nationwide topic in 2023, Bradley Blackburn with CBS News spoke with an Ohio teen who had a very close call.

>>3 easy ways to obtain unused cash

Canen Dickman, 15, was at soccer practice this summer when he lost consciousness on the field.

“We were on our second mile, and I just basically collapsed,” Canen said.

Canen was in sudden cardiac arrest with no memory of what happened, but his mother Pam remembers.

I’ll never forget his eyes cause he just wasn’t there.” Pam Dickman said.

Canen’s teammates and coaches rushed to help, locating an AED, and using it within minutes.

Data shows that AEDs can increase a kids chance of surviving cardiac arrest from 48 percent to 89 percent.

“You can’t hurt them with the AED. So, if someone is unconscious, get the AED, Dr. Naomi Kertesz, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Kertesz also said, it’s critical that AED’s are close by and used quickly. “You have five minutes from the time the person faints till possible brain damage and other end organ damage will occur,” Dr. Kertesz said.

Dr Kertesz organization, Project Adam, works with schools and communities nationwide to create heart safe plans. Just 15 minutes of training can help teachers, coaches, and students.

“We ask that you do drills once a year to make sure people know where the AED’s is and are comfortable going to get it and putting it on a child,” Dr Kertesz said.

This life saving step gave Canen another chance.

“I can’t really put it into words how grateful I am.” Canen said.

©2023 Cox Media Group