3 easy ways to obtain unused cash

DAYTON — Chances are, you may have money with your name on it that you don’t even know about.

News Center 7′s Nick Foly has three easy ways you can use to potentially cash in.

Some people use credit cards frequently, and if you spend money, you can make some back.

“It adds up ... those rewards. Might as well get something out of it … [you] spend the money anyway,” Dennis said.

“I even did it recently,” Jason Stoogenke said.

Cashing in credit card points is one way you can get some extra money.

Another way is by gift cards stuffed away in your wallet or purse.

A new study from Bankrate.com found that 47% of adults have at least one gift card they haven’t used and the average unused amount per person is $187.

Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said gift card balances are real money, and they should be used.

“Even if you don’t like the store -- use it when you need to buy someone a gift -- save ‘your’ money. Check your wallet, your purse, your junk drawer, your glove compartment, wherever these things might be hiding. A good homework assignment is to put them to use,” Rossman said.

The last way to get some extra money is to check if you have any unclaimed cash. Often the state ends up with money that’s yours and it will hold onto it until you have requested it.

So, check every state you have lived in.

Bottom line, check all three methods to see if you have any extra cash in your name.

