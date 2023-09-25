Coroner IDs man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Trotwood Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Trotwood police and fire were called to a crash involving a single motorcycle into a pole in the 4000 block of Salem Avenue, Montgomery County regional dispatch previously told News Center 7.

A man, identified as Luis Elizalde, 22, died on the scene of the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Details about what led up to the crash were not available.

