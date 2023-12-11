Area teen dies in crash on ice-covered bridge Monday morning

LOGAN COUNTY — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Logan County on Monday, according to a crash report.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 6 a.m., in the 9000 block of State Route 117 in Richland Township, southeast of Lima.

18-year-old Dietrich Lyles, of Lima, was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan south on SR 117 when he was crossing an ice-covered bridge and lost control.

The Mercury spun out, but Lyles was able to regain control. He crossed the center lane and struck a 2021 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old man from Bellefontaine.

The crash report indicates that Lyles died on scene. The 40-year-old was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles had disabling damages and had to be towed.

