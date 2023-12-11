Dayton provides update on UNLV, UD basketball game after shooting

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will not be rescheduled this season, a spokesperson from UD said.

UNLV will return to the game to Dayton in a future season, the spokesperson said.

This official cancellation comes days after a shooting took place on UNLV’s campus.

The shooting killed four people, which includes three faculty members, and the shooter, News Center 7 previously reported.

Anthony Polito is the man suspected of opening fire.

He was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, News Center 7 previously reported.

“In talking to our colleagues at UNLV, I can tell you we are all disappointed this game will not be played this year. We simply found no practical way to reschedule the game this season, based on the calendar, and a variety of other logistical challenges. We look forward to hosting UNLV in the future,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said.

Season ticket holders will automatically have the ticket cost for the game credited to their accounts, the spokesperson said.

The amount credited will automatically be applied to the next ticket invoice. For a refund, contact (937) 229-4433 or flyertickets@udayton.edu.

For those who purchased through Ticketmaster Resale, the purchase will be refunded back to the payment method used for the transaction, the spokesperson said.

Tickets transferred to friends and family will go back to the original purchaser and the account credit will be issued to the season ticket holder.

