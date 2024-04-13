Local teacher among Ohio’s 2024 Teachers of the Year honorees

PREBLE COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recognized Ohio’s 2024 Teachers of the Year and one of them is from the Miami Valley.

Judy Brown, a teacher at National Trail Local Schools in Preble County, has been named one of the Teachers of the Year. She’s among 11 honorees from across the state.

>> Don Donoher, winningest basketball coach in UD history, dies at 92

Brown is a math teacher at National Trail High School, according to the district’s website. She’s been with the district since 2015.

Brown and the other honorees were recognized this week at DeWine’s State of the State address.

“A good teacher has the power to fundamentally change the course of a child’s life,” DeWine said during his address. “I’m sure that each of us can recall at least one great teacher who inspired us or motivated us and really changed our lives.”

©2024 Cox Media Group