Local state lawmaker wants elected officials required to report child abuse

OHIO — A new plan at the Ohio Statehouse would increase the number of people who are mandatory child abuse reporters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, this includes elected Ohio officials.

It ranges from your local village, township, or city hall to county commissioners and lawmakers in the Ohio Statehouse.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s John Bedell said there is now a plan in the works at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus that would expand the list of Ohioans required by law to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

Right now, the list of professionals includes school employees, healthcare and mental health workers, law enforcement officers, and social workers.

“Quite simply, this legislation says that any elected official, if you are elected in Ohio, you are now required, mandatory, to report any child abuse or neglect,” said State Rep. Tom Young (R) from Washington Township.

Bedell says Young is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

His proposal says elected officials must report whether they learn about allegations in their professional or personal dealings.

Elected officials would have reported the suspected child abuse or neglect to the proper law enforcement agency or a county children’s services agency.

The legislation comes after News Center 7 previously reported extensively on high-profile child abuse cases tied to the deaths of Takoda Collins and Hershall Creachbaum.

Bedell said that both boys were involved in the child welfare system, and people in their immediate families faced charges.

News Center 7’s reporting uncovered several people raised red flags about their welfare before their deaths.

“Well, right now, today, it’s all eyes open. I think we’re to the point where, quite frankly, you just get tired of it,” said Rep. Young. “You get tired of hearing about a murder or the abuse of a child. And we need to be now all eyes open.”

Bedell says that state lawmakers are currently on their summer break.

The bill is in the early stages. It has been introduced in the Ohio House and is waiting for a committee assignment.

Bedell reports it has a long way to go before getting to the governor’s desk.

News Center 7 will track this and continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group