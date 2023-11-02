Local soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in Miamisburg next week

A local soldier killed during the Korean War is coming back home to the Miami Valley.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Soldier killed in Korean War finally identified as Miamisburg man after 69 years

Private First Class Billy DeBord, 18, died during a battle in 1950 while engaging in battle near Youngdong, South Korea.

Because of the fighting, his body was buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

News Center 7 reported back in June that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency analyzed his remains and identified DeBord.

He will be buried at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

For more information on U.S. Army Pfc. Billy DeBord, visit this website.

Army Pfc. Billy A. DeBord Photo contributed by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

