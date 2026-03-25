Local sheriff’s office warns about phone scam targeting citizens

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam.

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they have received reports from citizens who are receiving phone calls claiming that the department is looking for them.

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During the calls, residents are told the sheriff’s office is searching for them to address a specific problem.

“Please know this is a SCAM! The phone number the caller is calling from is 937-593-8988,” the social media post.

The sheriff’s office advises people not to call them back or give them any information.

Contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 328-2560 if anyone needs help.

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