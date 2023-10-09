Local sheriff’s office to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event this week

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Spooky season is upon us. And we got just the thing to get you in the spirit.

>> Road work to impact traffic this week on busy Centerville street

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.

It will take place at Sinclair Park at the 600 block of Shoup Mill Road from noon until 1:30 p.m. in Harrison Township.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department will also be there to show off some of their fire trucks.

The extravaganza will offer a day of Halloween magic, delicious treats, costumes, and community camaraderie.

©2023 Cox Media Group