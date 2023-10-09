Road work to impact traffic this week on busy Centerville street

CENTERVILLE — Drivers will be impacted traveling in the City of Centerville this week.

Construction crews will close the righthand westbound of East Franklin Street near City Barbeque to work on the driveway, the city announced on social media.

The project will take place Monday and Tuesday.

This will affect drivers traveling on Main Street and E Franklin Street.

The city is asking for drivers to be patient when traveling in the area during this time.





