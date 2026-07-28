Local sheriff’s office to host three National Night Out events across the county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting three National Night Out events across the county.

The events will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Harrison, Jefferson, and Washington Townships, according to a spokesperson.

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National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that brings law enforcement and communities together to promote public safety, neighborhood spirit, and strong police-community relationships.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that events like National Night Out continue to build relationships within the community.

“We value the trust of our community, and this is one way we continue building strong relationships,” he said.

The Washington Township event will be held at 5471 Far Hills Avenue between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Harrison Township Event is being held at Northridge High School, located at 2011 Timber Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Jefferson Township Event is being held at Arthur O. Fisher Park located at 5661 Dayton-Liberty Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each event invites families to enjoy an evening of games, inflatables, food, music, and resource tables.

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