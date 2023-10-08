Local sheriff’s office, highway patrol respond to possible multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash

SPRING VALLEY, Greene County — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to an injury crash, Greene County dispatchers confirmed.

Scanner traffic indicates this crash involves one or more motorcycles and one or more vehicles.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m., Sunday afternoon on U.S. 42 and Centerville Road in Spring Valley.

A Greene County dispatcher said the scene is very active.

Scanner traffic indicates U.S. 42 is closed near the scene as crews investigate.

The exact number of vehicles couldn’t be confirmed.

It is unknown if anyone is injured and if so, how severe their injuries are.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a breaking event and when News Center 7 learns more information, we will update the story.

