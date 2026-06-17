Local bakery announces grand opening date for new location

MIAMISBURG — A Dayton-based bakery has announced when it will open its new location in Miamisburg.

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Val’s Bakery said in a social media post that its grand opening date will be June 27 at 22 S. Main Street.

As previously reported, they announced back in May that it would open Coffeehouse by Val’s Bakery on Main Street in Miamisburg.

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The bakery announced that the first 25 people in line will receive a Val’s hat featuring “our lil croissant dude.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to be apart of the Miamisburg downtown community. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming,” they said on social media. “Please be patient with us as we train an all new staff and work out the new location kinks over the next couple months. Can’t wait to see you!”

Val’s Bakery said that its Downtown Dayton Bakery and Kettering Drive Thru Coffee Bar are still in business.

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