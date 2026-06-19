Local sheriff says scammers posing as deputies to demand payment

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents about an ongoing scam.

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The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they have received reports of scams through phone calls, emails, and text messages.

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In these scams, the individuals claim to be from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

They say that scammers will use agency member names, fake phone numbers, or create a sense of urgency to obtain personal information, according to the social media post.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never call, text, or email you about demanding a payment or personal information,” the department said. “We want to advise residents to be cautious of messages that create urgency or threaten legal action.”

They also said that they have received calls involving family members of people in custody.

“The scammer provides various payment options to have the person in custody an opportunity to be released,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is a scam - don’t fall for it.”

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