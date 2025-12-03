Local shelter sees increase in demand as winter weather arrives

DAYTON — A local shelter has seen an increase in demand for people needing help after Monday night’s snowfall.

St. Vincent De Paul Women’s Shelter has helped 200 people a night since temperatures have started to go below freezing.

They have 231 beds, and their backups are now full.

“Over the past few days, since the snowfall Monday night, we’ve seen an increase in the number of guests coming in. We’re not yet at capacity, but we are in our emergency cold weather provision,” said Ryan Lynch, director of Mission Advancement.

Lynch said they had to put out extra mats to accommodate the people who are out i the cold and need somewhere to stay.

Shelters in the area have seen a high demand throughout the entire year, but now that it’s cold and there is snow on the ground, even more guests are needing help.

“Great partners whom we work with are all seeing similar increases in guest count because of the weather. So we’re always looking for donations, hats, coats, and gloves,” said Lynch.

Volunteers make 600 meals a day for women and children.

Donations help the shelters provide food and heat, and much-needed upgrades.

“We’re looking forward to getting the kitchen improved so we can serve meals better to the guests and provide a better space for our volunteers,” said Lynch.

And to honor the goal of St. Vincent De Paul is to get women and children back onto their feet.

“Rebuild their lives. So, having a place where they know they’re going to get three meals a day and a warm bed is really essential to start the healing process. And the journey of getting towards housing and a job to get back on their feet,” said Lynch.

©2025 Cox Media Group