Local school presenting multi-million dollar levy to remodel, rebuild most buildings

KETTERING — The Kettering School District held a meeting Thursday where they proposed a levy in order to remodel or rebuild most of their school buildings.

“Actually, [I’m] pleasantly surprised that the plan, I feel, has been well thought out,” Leanne Breslin said.

Breslin says she didn’t know exactly what the meeting was about before she went in.

“I knew it had something to do with consolidating the schools and possibly taking away some of our elementary schools,” Breslin said.

Kettering leaders looked at the school building in the district and determined that 11 of the 12 were no longer up to standard.

Breslin’s five kids attend Kettering schools, and she agrees they need some renovation.

Kettering City School District partnered with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission two years ago. OFCC said they would enter a bond agreement to help Kettering build the new facilities.

Some think the district is headed for an uphill battle trying to pass the levy.

“It ain’t going to be cheap,” Dale Chandler said. “I told my friend on the board he might want to consider quitting. It’s going to be a tough, tough, tough job.”

To renovate, demolish and consolidate the schools, the total cost is near $432 million with $285 coming from local taxpayers.

“We don’t have numbers per household basis yet,” Justin Blevins, district treasurer said.

Tonight’s proposal is part of a 10-year plan which is broken into two phases. Phase one is consolidating the middle schools and renovating the high school. Phase two will be presented in the fall.

The levy will be up for a vote on the May 2026 ballot.

