Local school district unveils newly renovated stadium

GREENVILLE — Over a thousand people gathered at Greenville Alumni Stadium to celebrate its reopening after extensive renovations following tornado damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stadium now boasts new home and away bleachers, as well as an additional section for the band.

“We’re excited. We love it. There’s the excitement around the community, and we’re here for it,” Jessica Denham, a Greenville resident, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dick Brown, a Greenville alumnus who graduated in the 1960s, said after the tornado hit, he asked the school board how much it needed.

“It was $500,000 we put into it, but at least it saves the school pressure,” Brown said.

Brown’s donations and others were part of the dedication ceremony.

“I think it’s a sense of relief for everyone,” Julie Jones, superintendent, said. “The finished product, the replacement is just so much better, and I think everybody’s embracing that.”

Parents said they’re there to support the Greenwaves on and off the field.

“Just learn all the things they’ll take with them beyond high school, beyond this experience. The brotherhood,” Jessica Denham and Katie Rammel said.

The Greenwaves capped out their night with a win.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group