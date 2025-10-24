Local school district unveils new high-tech career technology lab

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School unveiled its newly renovated Career Technical Education (CTE) lab spaces.

The new CTE lab now includes robotics, automation, manufacturing, and a full renovation of the current engineering lab.

The renovated engineering space now features new computers, CAD design software, 3D printers, laser engravers, aerospace equipment, and sophisticated electronics.

The improvements were funded by a $2 million state grant.

Secondary Curriculum Supervisor Sean Kiriakis said the area demanded more manufacturing and logistical skills.

“Our goal is to expose as many students as we can to these technologies and create as many opportunities for them as possible,” said Kiriakis.

The career technical space also provides labs in HVAC, construction, welding, and satellite programs at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC).

As of now, nearly 800 students are enrolled in career technical courses at Wayne High School, and nearly every student at Weisenborn Junior High School is enrolled in at least one CTE course.

The curriculum provides students with learning experiences in fields that are in demand to help prepare career-ready graduates.

Parts of the new labs are still being installed, with an open house planned for February.

