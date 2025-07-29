Local school district tackles cybersecurity workforce gap

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Schools is tackling the cybersecurity workforce gap with a program designed to prepare students for the growing industry.

The program, now in its second year at Beavercreek High School, is supported by a state grant and aims to equip students with practical experience and credentials needed for the cybersecurity field.

“We figured this was a great pathway to start to meet the needs of our community and meet the needs of our kids,” said Dr. Bobbie Fiori, Assistant Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools.

The cybersecurity workforce gap remains high, with many unfilled jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau predicts that jobs in the field will grow by more than 30 percent over the next six years.

Beavercreek City Schools recently held its ‘Cyber-Shift’ presentation, featuring a panel of private and state experts aimed at bridging the cybersecurity technology gap and preparing students for real-world challenges.

Students in the program have access to a command center equipped with dual monitors, collaborative seating, and large screens where live cyber threats are displayed. This environment helps build a pipeline of talent ready to serve the local economy.

Dr. Bobbie Fiori noted that the program has already seen success, with students interning at the central office and assisting with technology. “These kids know more about technology than we do. They have a true aptitude for it,” she said.

With the continued support of the state grant, Beavercreek High School’s program is poised to equip students with the skills and credentials necessary to enter the workforce directly, addressing both local and national demands for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

