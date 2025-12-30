Local school district hit hard after losing 4 people in 3 months

CLARK COUNTY — A local community has been hit hard after losing four people in just three months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins breaks down what we know about the motorhome crash that killed a 5-year-old Greenon Local Schools student in Florida LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Greenon Local School District has been hit hard after four people affiliated with the district have died in car crashes since October.

The fourth person to die was a 5-year-old Greenon Elementary preschool student.

On Saturday morning, a motorhome carrying 15 people from Clark County collided with an SUV on a State Route in Marion County, Florida.

Five-year-old Tucker died in the crash.

Greenon Local School District’s superintendent told News Center 7 that Tucker was the son and grandson of school staff members.

It is still not clear if those staff members were in the motorhome.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that medics took 12 people to the hospital, including the woman driving the SUV, who was pregnant. The woman’s baby died after the crash.

Our news partner in Florida, WCJB, talked with a woman who says she lives just a few feet away from where the motorhome ended up on its side.

“The thing that really bothers me the most is when I walked out my front door and heard the child screaming and crying,” the woman said. “A trooper was also shaken up too, you can tell, he said it was one of the worst that he’s ever seen.”

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group