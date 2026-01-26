Local school district announces remote learning possibilities due to inclement weather

TROY — A local school district could be moving learning online if they reach six calamity days due to inclement weather.

With cold temperatures and the historic snowstorm, Troy City Schools posted on Facebook, saying that as of Friday they district has already used four days.

Troy City Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, leaving only one day left.

Forest Elementary School had already used five calamity days before the post was made on Friday.

According to the social media post, Forest Elementary will be remote learning on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district said that parents should have received, or will soon receive, detailed information about what students’ remote learning will look like.

Parents should contact their child’s school district if they have any questions.

