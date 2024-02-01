Local school district announces closure for total solar eclipse

FAIRBORN — Another school district is letting its students have the day off to witness a total solar eclipse.

Fairborn City Schools announced it will be closed on April 8, 2024.

The district said a large portion of Greene County will be in the totality of the eclipse which will occur around the same time many students are released from school.

Due to concerns about traffic and the potential for a strain on local resources, the district decided to cancel school that day.

