Local school board votes in new member, new president, vice president

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District Board of Education has new leadership for 2026, welcoming Susan Samuels as a newly elected board member. Joan Elder has been appointed as Board President, with Peg Foley stepping in as Vice President.

Samuels was elected by Springfield voters in November and brings more than 40 years of experience in local education, having served as both a teacher and administrator across several schools in the district, according to a spokesperson.

Samuels’ experience includes teaching and administrative roles at South High School, Clark Junior High School, Schaefer Junior High School, Franklin Junior High School, and Hayward Middle School, positioning her well to influence educational strategies in the district.

The board also saw the successful reelection of Carol Dunlap, who has been on the board since 2021, and the continued service of returning member Jamie Callan, making a total of five members on the board.

The newly elected Board President, Elder, and Vice President, Foley, have both previously served on the board, ensuring continuity and experience within the leadership structure.

Elder and Foley will focus on district vision and further supporting student success in their new positions.

January is recognized nationally as School Board Appreciation Month, a time to celebrate the essential role of school board members in shaping education policy and fostering community connections in Springfield.

The Springfield City School District Board of Education will continue to focus on serving students and families throughout 2026, guided by its new leadership.

