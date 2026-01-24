Local jail to open as warming center amid winter weather

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Jail will be opening as a warming center during the winter storm and will activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports that the jail lobby will be open from now on and will be located at the jail lobby at 705 Hanover Street in Hamilton, according to a spokesperson.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office EOC will be fully opened and operational starting on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

For those who are experiencing an emergency, they are urged to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

For emergencies, call 911.

For non-emergencies, call 513-785-1300.

The EOC will be in direct contact with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERS).

The ERS will be on duty and will provide immediate response to any emergency that may occur during the snowstorm.

“We may get a round of significant accumulation. It’s better to be prepared for an immediate response by highly trained, at-the-ready first responders, such as our ERS Team, if needed, for our Butler County community,” stated Sheriff Jones.

Additional deputies will also be on standby to help those in need.

