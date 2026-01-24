Firefighters battle house fire in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Piqua on Friday night.
The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue before 10:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
