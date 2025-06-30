Local roadway closed for emergency repairs after flash flooding

WARREN COUNTY — A State Route in Warren County has been closed for emergency repairs after heavy rain over the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State Route 132 is closed between Templin Road and State Route 123 in Harlan Township.

ODOT said flash flooding on Sunday washed out a culvert and an embankment, which caused portions of the pavement to collapse.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT’s Warren County maintenance facility crews will be working to restore the culvert and repair the pavement and guardrail this week.

A reopening date has not been determined.

People driving in the area will need to find alternate routes.

ODOT said heavy truck traffic should not use local roadways.

Along with emergency repairs to SR-132, SR-123 is also closed north of SR-28 at Blanchester for an ongoing bridge repair over Second Creek.

SR-132 was the assigned detour for this bridge closure, ODOT said.

Drivers should now detour on SR-28 West to SR-48 and US-22 or by SR-28 East to SR-133, SR-350 and SR-132.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group