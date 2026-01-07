Local road partially reopened as work continues to address bridge safety concerns

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTIES — A local road that has closed due to bridge safety concerns is being partially reopened.

As of today, Jan. 7, the Preble County Line Road bridge deck will be open to one-lane, signalized traffic, according to Montgomery County Engineer Andrew J. Shahan.

Northbound and southbound traffic will alternate crossing the bridge through the use of temporary traffic signals.

Motorists are advised to use caution, follow all posted signage, and obey traffic signals to ensure safe travel through the one-lane work zone.

News Center previously reported in August 2025 that the bridge deck would be closed indefinitely to address bridge safety concerns.

The bridge will remain open to one-lane traffic for an indefinite period while work continues.

