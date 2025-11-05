Local restaurant hands out free meals to those impacted by government shutdown

KETTERING — An effort began today to help people in need in both Montgomery and Greene counties.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Nick Foley stopped by Blue Berry Cafe as they handed out free meals to those in need. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.
As the government shutdown rolls on, the struggle builds for thousands working locally without a paycheck.
A normally busy day for breakfast is becoming even busier.
“It’s amazing. I can’t even believe what it has grown into,” Kelly Andary, Blue Berry Cafe owner, said.
Andary came up with the idea after chatting with a friend who works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
With the help of some of her food suppliers and community donations, she and her staff will be preparing those meals and handing them out.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group