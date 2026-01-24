Local power crews deployed to southern states for power outage concerns

PIQUA — The City of Piqua’s Power System has responded to a mutual aid call from America Public Power Association and American Municipal Power, Inc, to assist in the recovery efforts following the winter storm in North Carolina.

Four Piqua team members, Russel Eichhorn, Justin Foutz, Hayden Hall, and Ken Wagner, have been deployed to Forest City, North Carolina, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These men are taking bucket trucks and a support vehicle to join other American Municipal Power Inc. members, including members from Wapakoneta.

Forecasters for that North Carolina area have predicted significant ice accumulations and the potential for widespread power outages.

“We’re proud of the commitment and compassion demonstrated by our crews in volunteering to support this effort,” Piqua Power System Director RJ Monnier said.

Personnel remaining in Piqua will maintain sufficient staffing levels to address any issues that may arise on the local electric system related to incoming weather.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group