Local police warn of phone scam for missed jury duty

SIDNEY — A local police department has issued a phone scam warning.

The Sidney Police Department wrote in a social media post that they have received several complaints regarding a scam claiming to be operating from Indiana and Ohio.

They said that Sidney residents are receiving phone calls claiming to be from area sheriff’s offices and that fines must be paid immediately.

The scammers are reportedly informing residents that they must pay fines over the phone to avoid legal action, according to the department.

“Do NOT entertain these callers and NEVER provide any of your financial information via telephone,” the department said. “Law enforcement does not ask for money via telephone, and you will not be informed of a warrant for missing jury duty via telephone.”

If anyone has received similar calls and has forfeited funds, they should contact the Sidney Police Department immediately to report the incident.

Residents are encouraged to share information about these fraudulent calls with the Sidney Police Department to help authorities address the scam effectively.

By staying informed and cautious, residents can protect themselves from potential financial loss.

