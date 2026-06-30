Local police looking for 2 accused of stealing from area Best Buy

RICHMOND — Can you help?
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The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people reportedly connected to a large retail theft.
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The two individuals reportedly stole items from a Best Buy store.
Anyone who may recognize these people is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (765)983-7247.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
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