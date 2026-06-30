Neighbor airs complaints over continued firework use on Fourth of July despite community ban

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Fourth of July means a lot of “at-home” fireworks displays.

There are many rules surrounding fireworks, and some cities even ban them.

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Jefferson Township is one of the Montgomery County communities that doesn’t allow people to shoot off their own fireworks.

But Debra Harden said that doesn’t stop her neighbors from shooting them off in the street.

“This is where they do it; it’s right on this block here,” Harden said.

Harden showed News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz around her Jefferson Township neighborhood.

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It’s calm for now, but she said neighbors have been throwing a block party and shooting off fireworks for the last few Fourth of Julys.

“I’ve got debris that has hit my roof. I’ve got the ash from the fireworks that hit a car that was in the driveway. Who’s going to pay for that?” she said.

According to Ohio’s fireworks laws, fireworks must be shot off on someone’s own property or another person’s property if they’ve been given permission.

For fireworks that shoot into the air, they cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators, and 50 feet for non-aerial fireworks.

“I’ve made several attempts to call the sheriff’s department,” Harden said.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said they reviewed this and confirmed that the neighborhood’s block party got the appropriate permit through the township.

Adding in a statement:

“Under Ohio Law, consumer fireworks may be discharged provided they are used in accordance with state law and any applicable local ordinances.”

“They line up these big giant fireworks all right here in the street, and cars can’t even go,” Harden said.

She said she just wants to make sure safety stays top of mind.

“I don’t mind people having fun. You can have fun but do it on your… that’s what the law says, Xavier,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said those who have concerns about a firework display should contact their community’s non-emergency line.

However, call 911 if there is an apparent threat to safety or injury.

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