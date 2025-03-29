Local police K9 helps find reckless driving, chase suspects

LOGAN COUNTY — Two men were arrested after running from police in Logan County on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received complaints about a gray Infiniti sedan and a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly on US 33 and State Route 347 on Thursday.

Bellefontaine Police Department officers found the cars and began chasing them, according to the spokesperson.

The chase was canceled due to high speeds.

Dispatchers then got reports that the Infiniti pulled into the parking lot of Town Trolley in Huntsville. Two men reportedly got out and started running toward Fruit Street.

When deputies arrived in the area, they found the car with no license plate and evidence that it was driven through a yard, according to the spokesperson.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw two men running toward Vine Street.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tega helped deputies find the two suspects, who eventually came out of a wooded area with their hands up.

The spokesperson said authorities arrested Andrew Johnson, 23, of Columbus, and Anthony Smith, 34, of Gahanna.

The men told deputies that there were two firearms in the woods, which were later found.

