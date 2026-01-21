Local police department warning of scammers impersonating officers

BROOKVILLE — A local police department is warning residents about scammers who are impersonating officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Brookville Police Department has received reports that some residents are receiving phone calls from someone impersonating a Brookville Police officer, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department asks that anyone who receives a call and feels uncertain about the caller’s authenticity call the police department to verify the caller’s identity.

“Confirming the officer’s identity is a wise step to ensure your peace of mind and safety,” the department said in the post. “Your vigilance is crucial in helping us maintain the integrity of our community.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group