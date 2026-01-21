Dive team recovers man’s body from area lake

BUTLER COUNTY — Rescuers recovered a man’s body from an area lake on Monday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Service (ERS) wrote in a social media post that they responded to VOA MetroPark to assist West Chester Police and Fire regarding a missing person.

The Task Force 1 Dive Team also went to the scene.

The search ended with the recovery of a man from the lake, according to the social media post.

Rescuers used 360 sonar technology to locate the subject near the docks.

A Task Force 1 diver entered the water and recovered the man, the social media post said.

The West Chester Police Department and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

