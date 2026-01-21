Local

Dive team recovers man’s body from area lake

By WHIO Staff
Recovery operation at Metro Park VOA Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (via Facebook))
BUTLER COUNTY — Rescuers recovered a man’s body from an area lake on Monday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Service (ERS) wrote in a social media post that they responded to VOA MetroPark to assist West Chester Police and Fire regarding a missing person.

The Task Force 1 Dive Team also went to the scene.

The search ended with the recovery of a man from the lake, according to the social media post.

Rescuers used 360 sonar technology to locate the subject near the docks.

A Task Force 1 diver entered the water and recovered the man, the social media post said.

The West Chester Police Department and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

