Local police department shares how passage of Issue 2 will impact K-9s

KETTERING — The passage of Issue 2 may force a Kettering Police K-9 into early retirement.

It allows anyone over the age of 21 and older to use and have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Kettering Police Department said it stopped training its K-9 on marijuana detection years ago, and K-9 Ox is the only one left that can still detect marijuana.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio voters approve Issue 2, becomes 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana

Kettering police are waiting to see how the state will write this law.

Then, the department will either retire K-9 Ox or adjust his training to match the new law.

