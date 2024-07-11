Local police department no longer allowed to take possession of stray dogs, shelters overwhelmed

DAYTON — Local law enforcement said calls for stray dogs are trying up its resources, prompting a policy change.

A message sent to Dayton police officers on July 4 states that officers are no longer allowed to take possession of a dog while on duty unless it is to protect human life or is part of a criminal investigation.

Officers are instructed to call ARC, but body camera footage shows that patrol officers have become frustrated with what ARC defines as “priority cases.”

