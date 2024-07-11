15-year-old shot in both legs near Clark County Juvenile Detention Center

SPRINGFIELD — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot twice in Springfield on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the area of the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, which is located at 101 E. Columbia St.

The 15-year-old was with a group of juveniles when he heard gunshots and took off running, according to Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron. It wasn’t until he stopped a few moments later that he realized he had been shot in both legs.

The teen didn’t call for help and police didn’t learn about the shooting until someone dropped him off at the hospital.

