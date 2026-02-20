Local police department to conduct juvenile curfew sweeps

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will conduct multiple juvenile curfew sweeps throughout February and March.

These departments said the sweeps are designed to reduce late-night risks and protect youth.

Anyone under age 18 is prohibited from loitering, loafing, or idling on public streets, alleys, parks, or other public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Any juvenile found in violation of the curfew during these sweeps will be transported to the East Patrol District at 2721 Wayne Ave. to be picked up by a parent or guardian.

Both the juvenile and the guardian will receive a minor misdemeanor citation.

Police will also provide the adult with a list of potential resources intended to prevent future curfew violations.

If officers are unable to locate a guardian to pick up the minor, the juvenile will be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

They will remain at the facility until a guardian is located.

In each of the past three years (2023, 2024, 2025), there were more than 80 juveniles who were victims of violent crimes such as aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and murder.

Police will continue these juvenile curfew sweeps periodically through the end of March.

