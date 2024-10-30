Local pizza company expanding hours, offering deals next month

MIAMI VALLEY — A local pizza restaurant is expanding its hours and offering specials during November.

Old Scratch Pizza announced that its four locations will now open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 4.

To celebrate this expansion, the company will offer half-off Margherita pizzas and $1 off OSPils Pizza Pilsner every Monday throughout the month, according to a spokesperson with the company.

“We’ve listened to our guests who’ve been asking for more opportunities to enjoy Old Scratch. Opening on Mondays gives our guests a new way to kick off their week, and makes Old Scratch a better fit as we explore expanding into other markets,” Owner of Old Scratch Pizza Eric Soller said.

Old Scratch Pizza locations in Southwestern Ohio include:

Downtown Dayton at 812 S Patterson Blvd

Centerville at 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd

Beavercreek at 2450 Dayton Xenia Rd

Troy at 19 E Race St

